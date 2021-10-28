By Ernalisa Othman

JOHOR BAHRU – The police are investigating the suspicious heavily tinted white van that has been roaming around Taman Sri Lalang, Kluang.

The Kluang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Low Hang Seng verified that the police would investigate on the matter after receiving complaints from the public.

According to him, the police received a report from a woman on the incident at 8.45pm last night.

“During the incident which happened at 5.25pm, a woman said that two of her children who were playing outside the house saw the heavily tinted white van with unidentified registration number roamed around the area suspiciously.

“The van was nearing the complainant’s children who were then approximately 30 metres away from her. The complainant instructed her children to run home and the van left the location,” he said in a statement today.

According to Hang Seng, a detailed investigation is ongoing, including tracking down the van reported by the woman.

He also advised the public not to raise any speculation that could cause confusion and unease among the community.

Anyone with information on the incident may contact the Kluang District Police Station at 07-7784222; 07-7766822 (hotline); 07-7784256 (direct line) and 014-3656822 (Tablet DCC). – MalaysiaGazette