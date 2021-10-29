KUALA LUMPUR – The government announced the RM700 Special Financial Aid for 1.3 million civil servants with the rank Grade 56 and below.

The special aid is given as an appreciation for their contribution and sacrifices in carrying out their responsibility and delivering services to the people while the country was facing a challenging period.

Meanwhile, 1 million government retiree would receive RM350.

Finance Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz said that the special cash aid carries the financial implication of RM1.3 billion.

“We hope that this aid can become the catalyst for the civil servants to continue to serve with full dedication,” he said while presenting Budget 2022 at the Dewan Rakyat today. -MalaysiaGazette

