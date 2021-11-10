By Haslina AR Kamaludin

AYER KEROH – The 15th Melaka State Election is the best battlefield for Barisan Nasional (BN) to return to power.

The candidate from BN for the Tanjung Bidara State Assembly seat, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that a redemption is needed and similar mistake should not repeat.

“I hope that everyone will learn. Do not make the same mistake twice. We have suffered enough for 22 months,” he said, emphasising that BN has successfully prove their success in ruling the country since Malaysia achieved its independence and UMNO has paved way for various changes, including presenting new candidates for this state election.

He added, only four previous candidates were maintained and it showed that the direction of the party has also changed.

According to him, showcasing young candidates is the best way to provide opportunity for the young people to gain experience.

“If we give them the opportunity now, they will have vast experience 20 years later,” he said.

Ab Rauf said that the people in Melaka should come out and vote by choosing the right candidate to support the changes made by BN.

When asked about him having the upper hand of the three-corner fight in Tanjung Bidara the constituency is an UMNO tradition seat, Ab Rauf said that many things need to be done.

“Some say that but to me, this is a fair competition. Perhaps, I have some advantage as I am from here and I stay here. I know what is happening here and the changes that needs to be done for Tanjung Bidara,” he said.

The Melaka State Election will be held on 20 November, with 112 candidates fighting over 28 state assembly seats. -MalaysiaGazette

