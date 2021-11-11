By Mohammad Arif Nizam

PUTRAJAYA – The National Recovery Council (MPN) have decided to reopen the national border to international travellers by 1 January 2022.

Its Chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that the measure would speed up national recovery, especially in the tourism sector.

“The decision was made after considering the great achievement in national vaccination programme and it is among the best in the world.

“The meeting is also aware of the current national tourism sector, which is recovering rather slowly as there is no international tourists entering the country.

“Besides that, the operators from this sector also need time and resources to start their business.

“Furthermore, tourism is among worst hit sector and RM90 billion of national income was lost throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said during a news conference after the MPN meeting today.

Muhyiddin added, MPN also recommended for the Special Pandemic Management Committee to identify countries with high vaccination programme rate.

According to him, countries such as United Kingdom, United States and Switzerland have opened their national borders to countries with high vaccination rate. -MalaysiaGazette