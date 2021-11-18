By Kamariah Khalidi

BANGI – Perikatan Nasional (PN) should highlight and portray Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as its candidate for Chief Minister (CM) if PN wants to win the Melaka state election.

The Founder of The Council of Malaysian Women Political Leaders (COMWEL), Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said that the Melaka election is the best battlefield to present female candidates as state leaders.

“I strongly support that as it is time for Malaysia to showcase a female state leader. This is the best opportunity in Melaka state election.

“Maybe, the female candidate they mentioned could be Mas Ermieyati. This candidate has shown good track record, two terms as the Member of Parliament of Masjid Tanah, has great leadership and high knowledge,” she said when asked about the Melaka Chief Minister candidate from PN that is expected to be announced today.

Earlier, Zuraida launched the Mechanisation and Automation Research Consortium of Oil Palm (MARCOP) at a hotel in Bandar Baru Bangi today.

Meanwhile, Zuraida, who is also the Supreme Council Member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said that a female CM would be the game changer in the national politics arena.

“If she is not greater, at least, she is equal to men.

“Thus, I can see that Mas deserves that and it would be a game changer in this election. If PN wants to win the state election, they should highlight and portray Mas Ermieyati as the candidate of Chief Minister in Melaka,” she said.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Secretary-General of PN, Datuk Seri Hamzah would announce the Chief Minister candidate from PN today.

According to Hamzah, the component parties in the coalition will be having a discussion to select an individual acceptable by the general community and is able to garner support from the on the fence voters. -MalaysiaGazette

