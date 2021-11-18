By Muhammad Azizul Osman

BANDAR MELAKA – DAP found that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition needs to hold discussion with other political parties after the Melaka State Election.

According to the Secretary-General of DAP, there is a possibility that no party would get a high majority in the coming election.

“We need to discuss among ourselves as a coalition first. We do not want any party-hopping,” he told the media today after he was asked about the possibility where none of the party – Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) could form a government as no one could get a majority.

Meanwhile, Guan Eng said that the announcement by the Chairman of PN, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the party’s candidate for Melaka Chief Minister, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin is a huge blow for the Melaka PN Chairman, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

According to Guan Eng, the announcement has proven that Mohd Rafiq would not win the Telok Mas State Assembly seat.

“It must be a new choice to nominate Mas Ermieyati. It is a huge blow to the Vice-President of Bersatu, Mohd Rafiq.

“When the announcement was made, it means that Mohd Rafiq will lose in Telok Mas and perhaps it would give some advantage to Mas Ermieyati,” he added. -MalaysiaGazette

