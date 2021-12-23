By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – 390 flood victims have been tested positive of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the cases were detected in seven flood-hit states since last Saturday (18 Dec).

“However, no new Covid-19 positive cases were detected at the PPS (Temporary Relief Centres),” said Noor Hisham.

The cases were detected from the 61,264 flood victims at 384 PPS nationwide.

At the moment, the flood has hit seven states, namely, Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Melaka.

Noor Hisham added, 180 cases of infectious diseases were also detected among the flood victims.

“From that amount, there were 80 cases of acute respiratory infection (ARI), 57 cases of skin diseases, 42 cases of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) and one case of conjunctivitis,” he added.

On the development of Covid-19 positive cases nationwide, Noor Hisham said that the recovery rate has exceed the number of new cases.

4,998 recoveries have been recorded today, shifting the cumulative recoveries to 2,652,585 cases.

Earlier today, Noor Hisham announced that the MOH has detected 3,510 new Covid-19 positive cases today.

From that amount, 95 cases were imported involving 80 citizens and 15 non-citizens.

“From the 3,510 daily cases reported today, 59 cases were category 3, 4 and 5. Meanwhile, 3,451 cases were category 1 and 2,” said Noor Hisham. -MalaysiaGazette

