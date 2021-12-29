By Ernalisa Othman

JOHOR BAHRU – Disciplinary action has been taken against the Tangkak District Police Chief (OCPD) and two policemen over negligence in handling Long Tiger, causing the detainee to escape from the court lockup on 15 December.

The Johor Police Chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that the policemen are the Chief of Station and a public order Inspector working at a station in the same district.

“Investigation paper on the case has been submitted to the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department for evaluation and follow-up action,” he said during a news conference today.

A police officer with the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner and a Corporal are also facing actions over negligence for leaking internal information on Long Tiger.

“The case is investigated under Section 203 of the Penal Code for disclosing confidential information, upon conviction, is punishable with one year of prison or RM1 million in fine,” said Ayob Khan.

Meanwhile, the police have also identified the Facebook account owner of Jebat Derhaka (JD) who shared the pictures of Long Tigger being arrested by the police yesterday.

“We have identified the account owner of JD. He is a 47-years-old former policeman from Klang, Selangor,” he said.

The investigation papers on the account owner was opened under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

He said, stern actions will be taken against any individual who shares confidential information and pictures of operation in the social media.

“I would like to remind everyone, the police, the public and anyone else who try to make anything related to the Royal Malaysia Police viral, we will take action.

“I have taken actions against officers, police force and the public who share and viral confidential information and pictures of operation,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Long Tiger was planning to flee to another country – Ayob

Long Tiger arrested at Kuala Ketil