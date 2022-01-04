By Reza A Hamid

DURIAN TUNGGAL – The Prime Minister denied speculations that three ministers will be dropped out from the Cabinet.

On the contrary, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said that he is currently focusing on helping the people who have become victims of flood and Covid-19 pandemic.

“The names (three ministers), that is common. It happened before. My focus is on the floods. I don’t even want to say if there is or not (the sacking of ministers).

“As long as I don’t announce it, there isn’t. It is not the time yet and we are focusing on the floods now,” he said while visiting the flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gangsa temporary flood relief centre today.

Together with him was the Chief Minister of Melaka, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The three names rumoured to be dropped out from the Cabinet are two ministers from Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) namely, Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad the Minister of Special Functions and Datuk Seri Rina Harun, the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM). Besides the duo, the Minister of National Unity, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique from UMNO was also rumoured to be sacked from Ismail’s cabinet.

The speculations on Abd Latiff emerged after he was seen to have failed in carrying out his duties to coordinate the rescue mission and assisting the flood victims when the huge flood hit Selangor and Pahang recently. It has caused the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) under his coordination to be strongly criticised by the public.

Rina got into the list after her controversial corridor cleaning photo and videos and wearing high heels while visiting the flood relief centres.

Halimah was also affected by controversies over her explanation to the Members of Parliament (MP) following the RM100 million funds distribution under Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA).

Commenting further on the Cabinet reshuffle, Ismail said that the Cabinet meeting tomorrow will be focusing on two main agendas, namely, the flood and Covid-19.

“First of all, the flood. Secondly, Covid-19 is rather worrying. Although our daily cases are still below 3,000, it seems like Covid-19 would be part of our lives.

“There are many unresolved issues on post-flood. The damages of infrastructure, houses, household items. Although I’ve announced various assistance and government incentives, it doesn’t stop with merely an announcement. Implementation is more important. I am satisfied with the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) where over 70 percent of the victims have received the cash aid at the moment,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that he wants to ensure that all aids announced by the government are received by the people affected as soon as possible. They should not wait for six months to receive the help. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

As if NADMA was not functioning in managing floods – Geostrategy Expert

Who else should I wait for if the water level is high? – General Affendi

Vida pleads public to stop criticising Rina

Halimah ready to work with MACC on MITRA case

MACC arrests 16 company directors over embezzlement of MITRA funds