By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – The Minister of National Unity, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique has not been called by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA) case investigation.

“At the moment, I have not been called. My ministry and I will continue to cooperate with the MACC to continue with the investigation, including to look into 337 other programmes that will be brought into the investigation.

“An internal investigation will be conducted after based on the findings from the MACC.

“It is related to the abuse and suggestions towards the procedures that could be adopted by the ministry to channel MITRA funds in the coming years,” she said at the Parliament today.

According to Halimah, the investigation papers from the MACC on over 300 programmes have been submitted to the Attorney-General for decision, if there is any offence under the MACC Act or any other law.

She said, the MACC has conducted investigation on criminal elements and to improve the procedures and system in awarding the grants. -MalaysiaGazette

