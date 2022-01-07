By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidency Council regrets the controversy surrounding the shares ownership of Tan Sri Azam Baki, the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as it has affected the integrity of the authorities in the eyes of the people.

It has also affected the credibility of the country in the global arena as stated by Transparency International.

Therefore, the PH Presidency Council urged Azam and the Chairman of the MACC Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (LPPR), Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang to be investigated by an independent body and they also need to be rested pending investigation.

“We cannot accept the statement given by the Chief Commissioner and the Chairman of LPPR yesterday as the statement showed the possibility of law violation and conflict of interest implicating his Central Depository System account that was used to purchase millions of shares by his brother.

“This involved the law, especially Section 25(4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991, which is liable for RM3 million fine or 10 years of imprisonment upon conviction. It also involved the source of funds used to purchase those millions of shares.

“The LPPR Chairman easily accepted the explanation, despite a more transparent and thorough investigation should be conducted. This involved the purchase of shares worth millions of ringgit in the public listed companies,” said the PH Presidency Council.

It also added that the Securities Commission (SC) had issued a statement yesterday that it would summon Azam and several other quarters over the issue to maintain foreign investors’ faith.

The PH Presidency Council also thinks that Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob should not keep silent on the matter.

“As a leader, he should call for a special Parliament sitting to explain about the actual situation involving Azam.

“He also needs to explain how the administration and management of MACC could destroy the image of the institution, including the theft of RM25 million of case items belonging to Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid and the RM700,000 robbery by the MACC officers.

“Therefore, we repeat our opinion that a full investigation must be conducted by an independent body on MACC, not only merely on the current Chief Commissioner, but also the former Chief Commissioners who had served the commission,” he said.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) also need to open an investigation paper to investigate if there was any violation of the law as alleged. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

SC will summon Azam Baki

LPPR does not determine if corruption took place or not – Amanah

Gomez quits MACC panel in protest over inaction on Azam Baki’s investigation