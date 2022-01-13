By Kamariah Khalidi

KUALA LUMPUR – 15 new Covid-19 deaths were recorded nationwide as of 11.59 pm last night.

Based on the data shared by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on COVIDNOW website, the death toll of the disease has reached 31,738 cases.

From that amount, six cases were brought-in dead (BID).

Pahang recorded the highest amount of new Covid-19 deaths with four cases, meanwhile, Johor, Kelantan and Perak recorded two deaths each.

One death was recorded respectively in Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, Selangor, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur.

On the contrary, no Covid—19 death was recorded in Perlis, Melaka, Kedah, Pulau Pinang, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

The data also showed that there were 39,896 active cases in Malaysia with 3,465 Covid-19 patients admitted into the hospital.

It also shared that 32,550 individuals are under home quarantine (81.6 percent), meanwhile, 3,666 (9.2 percent) are being quarantined at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC). -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

27 Covid-19 deaths on 11 Jan

18 Covid-19 deaths reported on 10 Jan