By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – The police arrested a man suspected of robbing an e-hailing driver within 24 hours of the crime although the suspect cut his hair in an attempt to change his appearance and avoid from being recognised by the authorities.

The Sentul District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Beh Eng Lai said that the police received a report of car theft at Jalan Sentul Pasar at 2.08 pm yesterday.

“Investigation found that the victim, who is also a 47-years-old RELA member fetched the suspect in Putrajaya using the In Driver mobile application.

“After reaching the destination at Sentul Pasar, the victim informed the suspect about the fares, however, the suspect asked for his account number as he wanted to make the payment online.

“While the victim was looking for his account number, the suspect suddenly stabbed the victim using a sharp object in his neck,” he said in a statement today.

Following that, the suspect pulled the victim out from his car before he sped off in his Proton Saga along with his personal items.

According to Eng Lai, the victim was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

Based on investigation and intel, the police arrested the 23-years-old local suspect at a carwash centre at Kota Damansara at 12.00 pm while he was trying to clean off the victim’s bloodstains at the driver’s seat and steering.

However, he has disposed the car plate number.

“The suspect did not have any criminal record. The police also seized the car stolen by the robbery suspect.

“The police also found several items including a knife believed to have been used by the suspect to hurt the victim, a sling bag belonging to the victim, a bunch of car keys, the victim’s driver’s license, passport and RELA membership card and several bank cards,” he said.

According to Eng Lai, the suspect will be remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedures Code tomorrow to assist in the investigation. The case is investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code which carries the sentence of imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping. -MalaysiaGazette