By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – The Tebrau Division Chief of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Mazlan Bujang announced his decision to quit his party with immediate effect.

Referring to his statement earlier, he, who was also the Johor Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Exo said that he has thought clearly before making the decision.

“I made the decision to resign as the Tebrau Division Chief of PPBM with immediate effect and leave the party.

“Resigning with me are the Tebrau Division Secretary and several other officers and committee members of Tebrau PPBM,” he said during a news conference at Johor Bahru.

According to Mazlan, he chose to support Datuk Hasni Mohamad from Barisan Nasional (BN) to lead Johor again, and to create a better political stability for the benefit of the people and state.

He said, the decision was made based on the need to recreate a stable state government and a leadership that can command the confidence of the people after the failure of leadership under two previous Menteri Besars.

According to him, Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan in Johor have failed in presenting an eligible candidate for Menteri Besar to administer Johor.

“I urge all members and supporters of PPPBM to support the leadership of Datuk Hasni Mohamad and Barisan Nasional in the coming Johor state election,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

