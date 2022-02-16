By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – The Covid-19 daily cases continued to increase by recording 27,831 positive cases today, shifting the cumulative cases in the country to 3,111,514 cases.

The daily cases today has set a new record high after it broke the previous highest tally of 24,599 reported on 26 August 2021.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said that from the amount, 1,269 cases have been admitted into the hospital where 428 cases were under Category 3, 4 and 5 while 841 cases were category 1 and 2.

He said, although most of the patients were diagnosed as low category of category 1 and 2 initially (99.65 percent), some of those cases deteriorated to the higher category and required admission into the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) or the hospital.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, from the 27,831 new cases, 97 cases under category 3, 4, and 5, meanwhile, 27,734 cases were in category 1 and 2. – MalaysiaGazette

