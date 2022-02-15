By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – 30 out of 146 Covid-19 positive cases under Category 3, 4 and 5 reported today were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 79 of the cases were patients who have received two doses of vaccine but have yet to receive the booster dose.

He said, that group has the risk of possible low immunity towards Covid-19.

“From that amount, one case was detected to involved a pregnant mother, 58 cases were above 60 years-old,” he said in a media statement today.

According to him, the Ministry of Health (MOH) also found 46 cases with comorbidity and 15 cases have passed away with two brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

“Although most of the patients were under the lower category upon diagnosis, their condition worsened to a more serious category and were then admitted into the hospital.

“As of today, 1,432 new Covid-19 cases have been admitted into the hospital involving 505 cases of Category 3, 4 and 5 and 927 cases of category 1 and 2.

“Meanwhile, 25 new cases were admitted into the ICU and 1,407 new cases were placed in the normal ward,” he said.

At the same time, Dr Noor Hisham said that 984 Covid-19 cases were discharged from the hospital.

Among the reason for Category 1 and 2 hospital admission include medical emergency (for instance, uncontrollable diabetes or high blood pressure), newly diagnosed uncontrollable non-communicable diseases (high blood pressure or diabetes) during examination at the CAC.

Some of the also involved caretakers to pediatric and geriatric patients, obstetric cases which required close monitoring, immunocompromised patients (HIV and patients receiving chemotherapy treatment).

Admission into the emergency ward, unsuitable house for quarantine, pediatric cases, dehydration, long fever and lethargy, has chronic diseases and no guardian / caretaker. -MalaysiaGazette

