By Nizam Zain

KUALA LUMPUR – Islamic preacher, Ebit Lew, who is facing 11 charges including sexual harassment said that the accusations were baseless, excessive and had the intention to destroy his credibility.

Ebit, 37, did not reject the possibility that the accusations against him were not done by an individual but the mastermind could be a group of people who are trying to stop his missionary work, especially in Sabah.

“I believe that a group planned to frame me and this was not done in a day or two.

“I know that I am not guilty. I am confident that many people planned this for a long time. I face many interruptions while doing charity works.

“I knew that one individual alone made 11 charges against me,” he said in a video shared on a Facebook account outside the Tenom Court in Sabah today.

Earlier, Ebit arrived at the court while being accompanied by his friends, including the Chairman of Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat Malaysia (G57), Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar.

Meanwhile, Ebit was informed that he would be charged at the very last minute when he was on his charity tour series in Sabah.

“I knew about this suddenly and I was shocked. I didn’t plan to come here (Sabah) to attend court.

“I only knew about this several days ago and I was shocked because I was on my 40 days charity work in Sabah,” he said.

However, Ebit accepted the charges with an open heart and was ready to proceed with the legal process to clear his name.

“I always think positively but I accept the arrangements of Allah. I regard this as a test from Allah for me.

“The objectives are to forgive sins, give reward and to raise me. I will go through this calmly,” he added. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Sending lewd pictures among 11 charges against Ebit Lew – Police

Ebit Lew charged at Tenom Court

Police urge witnesses, victims of sexual harassment involving renowned preacher to come forward

Firdaus Wong shares video clip of sexual assault victim’s brother

Where did the RM20 million donation go? – Ebit