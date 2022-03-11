By Revathi Gunalan

KUALA LUMPUR – The owners of two entertainment outlets have been fined for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) last night.

The Chief of Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Safety (JPJKK), Datuk Azman Ayob said that the police had issued RM1,000 compound to the two owners.

Meanwhile, 11 visitors at the first premise and 57 at the second premise were also issued the RM1,000 compound each. The total compounds issued amounted to RM70,000.

“The entertainment centres were found to have committed offence under Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act PPN 4 2021 by operating pub and night club,” he said in a statement today.

The Kuala Lumpur JPJKK had issued 531 compounds this year totally RM521,000 on the owners and visitors of entertainment outlets around the capital city.

He also advised the people to continue adhering to the SOP to prevent the spread of Covid-19 for public safety.

Such operations will be continued to help the government curb Covid-19. -MalaysiaGazette