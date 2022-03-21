KUALA LUMPUR – The party mentor of DAP, Lim Kit Siang has been tested positive of Covid-19.

The Secretary of the Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament, Syahredzan Johan verified the matter in a statement today.

According to Syahredzan, Kit Siang has been confirmed Covid-19 through the Reverse transcription (RT-PCR) test conducted at the Parliament.

“He is currently undergoing quarantine according to the protocols of quarantine.

“He was vaccinated and got his booster dose. At the moment, he only suffered mild symptoms such as cough,” he said.

For the record, Kit Siang attended the 17th DAP National Congress at Shah Alam yesterday.

Over 4,000 representatives attended the annual congress along with the leaders of the Pakatan Harapan component parties such as Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the President of PKR and Mohamad Sabu, the President of Amanah. -MalaysiaGazette