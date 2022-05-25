By Shawaliah Hadir

SHAH ALAM – The senior citizen who was assaulted by a motorcyclist at Padang Jawa recently denied that he showed the lewd sign.

Zainoldin Hussain, 61, also said that he never summoned the villagers to hit the 23-years-old youth.

During a news conference today, Zainoldin who was in tears said that it was difficult for him to accept the extreme accusations thrown against him by the netizens.

“The main purpose of me holding this news conference is to explain about the inaccurate perceptions about me. For example, some said that I was assaulted because of woman, hit and run and I pay others RM200. I am not willing to read those comments. I am not that strong mentally.

“I did not show any lewd sign because I am already old. I need to be ashamed of myself and my God. I did not do such thing and honestly, I did not do that,” he said during a news conference at his house in Kampung Padang Jawa today about the accusations he received after he was assaulted by a motorcyclist last Sunday.

The motorcyclist has been remanded for four days beginning Monday (23 May) and the case is investigated under Section 323/506 of the Penal Code.

Reenacting the event, Zainoldin said that he was at a junction before he turned right into Alam Avenue. Suddenly, the motorcyclist was shouting at him before he started hitting Zainolding several times.

Concerned about his health after going for dialysis one day before the assault, Zainoldin said that he could only think of ensuring that his left arm was not hurt as he was continuously punched by the youth.

He said, the dialysis tube was inserted into his left arm and it is a site for his treatment.

“I was on the right side when I was on the bridge. I was not sure if the motorcycle was already behind me. Suddenly, I heard someone shouting but I was not sure about what he was shouting about.

“So, I stopped my car because I wanted to know if I hit him or he hit me. I checked the condition of my car. After that, he turned towards me, he did not say anything and started assaulting me,” he added.

Following that, the senior citizen sustained injuries on his face, head, left eye and ribs.

However, Zainoldin refused to hold grudges and chose to forgive the motorcyclist and leaves it to the authorities to take legal actions.

“I regard that youth as my son. As an elder, I need to be loving and the younger people needs to respect us. If he comes to me, I will sincerely forgive him,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

