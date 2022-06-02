By Irfan Syahmi

PUTRAJAYA — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened 25 investigation papers involving the healthcare service sector over corruption while the country was battling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its Chief Commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki said that the investigation encompassed of various offences, including Covid-19 management.

Therefore, the MACC will be summoning certain individuals soon, including ministers.

Azam added, the commission is also assessing agencies related to the Covid-19 management.

“We received reports from various quarters. We have opened 25 investigation papers. I won’t name the agencies yet but it was related to the Covid-19 management during the pandemic.

“The investigations opened were related to Covid-19 management and various other aspects which we will announce. We will be summoning many people because every case is different. They’re related to Covid-19 management,” he said.

In a media report earlier, Azam revealed that the anti-graft agency has conducted investigation involving the power abuse in the distribution of aids and economic stimulation packages.

The investigations involved fraud involving falsified medical protection equipment (face mask, gloves etc) in the terms of quantity and lower quality medical equipment.

They also investigated corruption among the enforcers during the Movement Control Order (MCO) since three years ago.

Meanwhile, he said, the MACC will be looking into the needs of summoning the former Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Dr. Adham Baba to assist in their investigation. – MalaysiaGazette