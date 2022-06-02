By Mohammad Arif Nizam

PUTRAJAYA – The government has decided to fully abolish the Form Three Assessment (PT3) beginning this year.

Senior Minister of Education, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin made the announcement on the PT3 abolishment during a special news conference at the Ministry of Education (MOE) today.

With the abolition, the MOE would strengthen and enhance the School-Based Assessment (PBS).

“So, how would we know the performance of the students? We will strengthen the PBS via the Classroom-Based Assessment (PBD), Physical, Sports and Co-curricular-Based Assessment (PAJSK) and Psychometric Assessment (PPsi).

“In involves continuous upgrading of Formative PBD by strengthening training programmes for administrators or teachers to enrich the implementation of continuous assessment in schools.

“For the Summative PBD, we will enhance the final academic session test for five selected core subjects in the primary school and all subjects in the secondary school via the year or form assessment, question bank by the MOE, and more flexible question sets by the teachers,” he said.

The PT3 was cancelled last year. Among the main reasons for its cancellation was the time for students to prepare for the examination due to the limited physical school time with in 2021 due to the pandemic.

PT3 was introduced in Malaysia in 2014, replacing the central public examination, Penilaian Menengah Rendah (PMR).

Elaborating further, Radzi said that the full PBD report will be conducted twice a year during the mid-term and final academic session.

He said, the report also encompass descriptor on the comprehensive and clear level of mastery (TP1-TP6) besides assessing the students’ efforts while learning.

He said, comments from the class teachers and subject teachers, and their suggestion on intervention for students who cannot achieve minimum mastery will also be reported.

“The Final Academic Session Report using the new format will be implemented in the 2022/2023 academic session, meanwhile, the Mid-Academic Session Report using the new format will be implemented during the 2023/2024 academic session.

“At the same time, the PPSi will also be implemented for students in Year 4 and 5 in the prima school and Form 2 students in the secondary school.

“Before this, the PPSi was only implemented for Form 3 students in secondary school to evaluate their performance.

“This time, we will implement PPsi on three groups of students. So, this enables the parents to get more wholesome information on their children’s development.

“This is not only from the angle of academic, but also from their physical, health and psychometric development,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

