KUALA LUMPUR – 1,877 new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday in Malaysia, including six imported cases.

The addition shifted the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country to 4,473,045.

Meanwhile, 4 Covid-19 deaths were recorded within the same period, increasing the death toll to 35,680 cases.

Based on the data on COVIDNOW, there were 23,208 active cases in the country as of last midnight, an increment of 160 cases from the day before.

945 cases were under treatment at the hospitals and 29 were admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU) with 17 requiring respiratory support. -MalaysiaGazette