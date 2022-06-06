KUALA LUMPUR – The Secretary-General of DAP, Anthony Loke questioned the Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz for adopting the Kuala Selangor district under his ministry.

The Seremban Member of Parliament (MP) said, he has never heard about any ministry practicing the ‘adopted district’ approach since he became an MP in 2008.

On the contrary, a ministry needs to draft its policy and deliver its service to the whole country and not merely focusing on certain areas.

“Tengku Zafrul should not use his position as the Finance Minister to give advantage to himself to contest in certain area,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Finance Minister wish to develop Kuala Selangor to its maximum potential in line with the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) station at Puncak Alam.

Commenting further, Anthony said that the approval of the railway station was also not under the jurisdiction of Tengku Zafrul as the Finance Minister.

“The approval for the railway scheme was under the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), an agency under the Ministry of Transport,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette