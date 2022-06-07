By Kumara Sabapatty

PETALING JAYA – He was not only drunk but also drove against the traffic! To make things worse, the irresponsible drive tried to escape police inspection.

However, he failed in his attempt and he was arrested by the police.

The Petaling Jaya District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said that the police received report about the incident at 8.36 am.

“The incident happened at 5.50 am while the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) from the Petaling Jaya Police Station was patrolling the highway to prevent crime.

“Our officers on duty detected a Perodua Axia being driven contra traffic dangerously before asking the car to stop for further action,” he said in a statement.

According to Mohamad Fakhrudin, the driver refused to obey the order and sped away, entering the New Pantai Expressway (NPE).

The attempt of the 22-year-old local man to flee failed when he was arrested by the police at the Old Klang Road after a chase.

“The suspect was arrested and brought to the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further investigation.

“The breath test conducted on the suspect found that his alcohol content exceeded the permissible level.

“No injury and accident were reported in this case,” he added.

The case is investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 45(A)1 of the similar act.

Mohamad Fakhrudin requested the cooperation of the public who saw the incident or had dashcam recording the incident to go to the Petaling Jaya IPD to assist in the police investigation.

“The public may contact traffic investigation officer, Sergeant Mohd Sahidun Saiban at 011-33340775 for further action.

“The police reminded all motorists to always obey the traffic rules to avoid accident,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette