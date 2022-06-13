By Nizam Zain

KUALA LUMPUR – A man died in a fight involving several men at Jalan Serindit 9, Taman Eng Ann, Klang, Selangor, today.

The North Klang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Vijaya Rao Samachulu said, the police received a report on the incident through Malaysian Emergency Response Services (MERS) at 9.47 am today.

“The police reached the scene and found a dead boy covered in blood at the location.

“Investigation found that the Indian man was attacked and hacked with machete by several other Indian men.

“The victim was the police’s main witness for a murder case in Shah Alam in 2019,” he said in a statement today.

Preliminary investigation found that the victim died at the scene due to injuries on his body, right arm, left arm and head.

“The case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The North Klang police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the North Klang Criminal Investigation Department to provide relevant information,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette