KUALA LUMPUR – The netizens were enraged by four entrepreneurs, Kak KM, Datuk Seri Vida, Ifa Raziah and Cheta Pot Pet who showed off and smacked their buttocks to promote the National Entrepreneurs Week.

The viral video which showed the action of the four female entrepreneurs also wanted the Minister to give his opinion on the incident.

In that video, Kak KM smacked each of the entrepreneur’s butts to ‘test their assets’.

“Who has the best butt? Let’s see! So, whoever that wishes to get the greatest butt must come here,” she said.

Meanwhile, most of the netizens slammed the action of the four entrepreneurs as their action was derogatory to women. -MalaysiaGazette