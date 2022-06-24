By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – The President of UMNO, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has not fully studied the statement by Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed attacking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I have not studied it, word by word, the words he wrote.

“I think that was his personal opinion and he has his own reason when he wrote that,” he said briefly when asked about the ‘attacks’ launched by the Deputy Chairman of Johor UMNO.

Yesterday, Nur Jazlan said in a statement that Ismail Sabri is the weakest Prime Minister in the national history following his slow decision on the position held by Zuraida Kamaruddin in the Cabinet.

Zuraida who announced her resignation from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) should be dropped from her position as the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities as she is no longer in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

However, her position is still maintained in the Cabinet causing controversies with PPBM trying to claim the position and replace it with a new appointment. -MalaysiaGazette