KUALA LUMPUR – Former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak confirmed the appointment of Messrs Zaid Ibrahim, Suflan, TH Liew & Partners as solicitors for his SRC International Sdn Bhd. (SRC) appeal together with En Hisyam Teh as his lead counsel and other co- counsel.

In a statement issued today, he said that change of lawyers came after Jonathan Laidlow QC was not admitted to appear for him, and after he had consulted lawyers in Singapore and Indian Senior Advocates on the matter.

The appointment is effective yesterday (25 July 2022).

Najib also expressed his confidence that the new team will bring different perspectives to his defence case.

The charge of conflict of interest is a serious one, both for the judge and the litigants, thus, an application is filed in court in that regard.

Nevertheless, he did not want to comment on the issue as the matter is now pending before the Federal Court

The previous solicitor in the SRC appeal Shafee and Co. and the former counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee bin Abdullah will continue as the solicitor and counsel in all other cases involving Najib that is currently before the Malaysian courts, stating that it is unfair for media to conclude or report that Shafee and Co has been “evicted” or “ditched”. -MalaysiaGazette

