Lessons from The Alchemist

One of my favourite pastimes is reading books. While on cancer treatments, I read 50 books over two years. To kill time (time goes very slowly while on chemotherapy) and as a distraction (from my pain).

One of my favourites is “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho, one of my favourite authors.

The Alchemist is a classic novel in which a boy named Santiago embarks on a journey seeking treasure in the Egyptian pyramids after having a recurring dream about it and on the way meets mentors, falls in love, and most importantly, learns the true importance of who he is and how to improve himself and focus on what really matters in life.

These lessons in life from The Alchemist are making sense to me now after reading the book over and over again over the years.

1. Follow your dreams

It’s important to pursue what you really want from life. Even when it means taking risks and facing challenges.

2. Take action

Nothing great will happen if it stays only in your mind. Act, and work towards your goals every day.

3. Failure

Learn from your mistakes,and don’t let them hold you back.

4. Listen to your heart

Follow your intuition and let it guide you. Everything is already written.

5. Be persistent

There will be obstacles that will try to hold you back. Push through them and don’t let anything or anyone hold you back.

6. Trust the process

Trust that everything happens for a reason. Each experience is a step towards your destiny.

7. Follow the omens

The Universe will send you signs and omens to guide you towards your destiny. Pay attention to them.

8. Present moment

The past is gone, and the future is not guaranteed. You will only find peace in the present moment. Learn to embrace it.

9. The universe conspires to help you

When you pursue your dreams, the universe will work in your favour to make it happen.

10. Love and relationships

They are an important part of life and can help you guide towards your destiny in life.

Sourced from: 10 Top Lessons From The Book The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho by @_Mind_Changer

