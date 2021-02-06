KUALA LUMPUR – A local university lecturer and an unemployed man have been arrested by police for allegedly pushing drugs in the city over the past few months.

Following the arrests yesterday, police seized 1.38kg of cannabis, 3.3gm of ecstasy powder and 10 ecstasy pills worth more than RM7,000 as well as RM2,000 in cash.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the lecturer was nabbed following the arrest of the 19-year-old unemployed youth by the roadside in Kuchai Maju here at 2 pm.