KUALA LUMPUR – The Datuk title bestowed to actor, Farid Kamil and controversial entrepreneur, actor and producer Boy Iman or Noruliman A. Rahman has been revoked by the Sultan of Pahang.

The Secretary to the Pahang State Government shared the list of five individuals whose titles and Darjah Kebesaran Negeri Pahang Darul Makmur Award given to them have been retracted.

They are also not allowed to use any titles granted to them earlier and they need to return their award to the office of the Pahang State Government Secretary.

Besides Boy Iman and Farid Kamil, three other individuals are namely, businessman Wong Shee [email protected] and Vietnamese businesswoman Tran Thi [email protected] whose title are withdrawn with effect from 1 February 2021. Meanwhile, the withdrawal of title for Faiz Syed Azemman came into effect since 12 November last year.

The order to immediately revoke the awards was given by the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. –MalaysiaGazette