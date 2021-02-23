KUALA LUMPUR – Several countries have stated their readiness the bear the cost for immunising the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card holders.

Minister of Human Resources, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said that the Covid-19 immunisation for UNHCR card holders are among the issues discussed during the visit by the UNHCR Office lead by Thomas Albrecht today.

This is parallel to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Plan, which will begin on 24 February 2021 and encompasses of three phases. The Immunisation Plan is expected to cover 70% of the population in the country by 2022.

The immunisation would also be extended to the UNHCR card holders to ensure that there is no Covid-19 cluster among them.

According to Saravanan, as of December 2020, 178,610 refugees are registered with the UNHCR office in Malaysia.

From that amount, 154,030 individuals are from Myanmar. 102,250 of them are from the Rohingya ethnic and 22,140 are from the Chin and other ethnics. –MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Malaysia to get Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this Sunday

Cancer survivors encouraged to take Covid-19 vaccine

Jab Muhyiddin first to convince public about vaccine