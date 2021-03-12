KUALA LUMPUR – The police denied that an individual who was issued the RM10,000 compound during a standard operating procedures (SOP) inspection at a restaurant in Bukit Jalil had registered his details via other means provided by the premise operator.

Cheras District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon issued the denial today while verifying that the man was issued the compound for neither checking in via the MySejahtera application nor using the registration book provided by the eatery as required under the Emergency Ordinance (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) 2021.

Therefore, any individual who violates the SOP can be issued the RM10,000 compound.

Beginning yesterday, the RM10,000 compound can be issued on individuals who violate the SOP for the prevention and control of Covid-19, compared to RM1,000 earlier.

According to the Emergency Ordinance (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) 2021 gazetted, companies or organisation that repeatedly commit the similar offence can be issued the maximum compound of RM50,000.

Besides that, public who commit offences under the Emergency Ordinance can be arrested. Meanwhile, individuals infected or suspected to be infected or become close contact can be ordered to wear a tracking device.

The Ordinance was proclaimed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after His Majesty was satisfied with the immediate action of amending the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

The Emergency Ordinance (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) 2021 was gazetted following the Proclamation of Emergency by Yang di-Pertuan Agong, according to Article 150 of the Federal Constitution on 11 January. –MalaysiaGazette