By Kumara Sabapatty

SHAH ALAM – The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are ready to face any possibility, including the threat from North Korea after it severed political ties with Malaysia.

This includes, the statement by the Charge d’Affaires of North Korea, Kim Yu Song for claimed that Malaysia ‘would bear all consequences’ for extraditing its citizen to the United States.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that his team is always on standby to face any possibility to protect the country.

“People sprout words like that when they are angry. We receive various threats but the PDRM is always ready to face any threats in the aspect of security,” he said in a news conference today.

While leaving the North Korea Embassy yesterday, Kim Yu Song gave a stern warning to Malaysia over the extradition of a North Korean businessman to the United States to face money laundering charges.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said that all North Korean officers have left the country and the process went smoothly.

“That is North Korea’s decision and it is written that when a diplomatic tie is severed, all staff must leave a country and that is not our wish,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette

