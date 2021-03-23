By Malinda Abdul Malik

SEBERANG PERAI – Hiding drugs in a pizza box. The tactic by a man and a teenager to mask their action was busted after they were arrested by the police at Ampang Jajar Apartment yesterday.

The two suspects were arrested by a team of police from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 6.30 pm after they were spotted to act suspiciously at the motorcycle parking area of the apartment.

The Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Shafee Abd Samad said that based on the inspection on the suspects aged 16 and 20, they found 113 grams of heroin worth RM1,200.

“The drugs were in two transparent plastic bags, hidden in a pizza box in an attempt to mask their action from the police.

“Investigation found that the teenager lives in the apartment while another suspect lives in George Town.

“Further investigation found that the 20 year-old suspect was positive and has previous drug related criminal record,” he said when contacted by MalaysiaGazette today.

According to Shafee, the teenager is a school dropout while the other suspect is unemployed.

The case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1) of the same act. –MalaysiaGazette