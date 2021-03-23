KUALA LUMPUR – The President of UMNO is aware of the guiles and tricks of the ‘brokers’ in his party and they are all under his observation and radar.

Therefore, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi gave his assurance to the fighters and supporters of UMNO and told them not to get too worried about the matter.

“There are not many of them but what they want to do on UMNO cannot be accepted at all.

“UMNO cannot be pawned. UMNO is not a tool to offer position or post,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Nevertheless, he did not name the ‘brokers’ in UMNO.

“Some of you are worried that I, as the President of UMNO, am not alert of their plan.

“I am alert. I am also alert of the negative perception that they are trying to illustrate on me but for the wholeness of this sacred race and religion, I am facing this challenge prudently,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette

