By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

SHAH ALAM – Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will only consider to collaborate with UMNO if the party is willing to change and is remorseful. Besides that, it also need to accept Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister.

The Communications Director of Amanah, Khalid Abdul Samad said that as long as UMNO refuses to repent and continues with its corrupted politics, power abuse and kleptocracy, Amanah will remain with its clear principles and objectives.

“Let me remind you on the history of the establishment of Amanah. This party was established because PAS wanted to collaborate with UMNO, when, 18 out of 24 PAS leaders in the central committee had objected to it and did not agree with the party.

“However, the leaders of PAS went ahead to cooperate with UMNO behind the scene. When we found out and we objected to it, we were punished during the PAS General Assembly in 2015.

“With that, PAS also cut its ties with DAP and automatically left the Pakatan Rakyat (PR), so, we set up Amanah,” he said during a news conference at his office today.

Khalid said, the cooperation between PAS and UMNO had caused a rift in PR and it has the potential of doing the same thing to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) if it is not handled well.

“Perhaps, this is UMNO’s strategy in pitting us,” he said.

However, he said, there is no discussion between Amanah and UMNO to date.

Nevertheless, rumours stated that perhaps, the cooperation with UMNO will only be made after the 15th General Election (GE15).

“If UMNO is willing to accept Anwar as the Prime Minister, we don’t need to wait for GE15. Right now. Declare Anwar as the Prime Minister and we will regain the government. Why do we need to wait until after the GE15?” he questioned.

He also believes that GE15 will not be held soon, as the Perikatan Nasional (PN) is actively buying the Members of Parliament (MP) among the opposition parties.

“If the GE is approaching in June or August, there is no strong reason for PN to ‘buy’ the Members of Parliament as it would be a waste of money,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette

