KUALA LUMPUR – Water supply in Kuala Lumpur and Gombak, which was disrupted due to valve replacement works on the raw water pipeline from the Klang Gates Dam yesterday has not been fully restored.

The Corporate Communications Head of Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), Elina Baseri said, as of 6.00 am today, they are still in the midst of stabilising the water supply distribution system.

“The duration of the disruption and the water supply recovery of the affected areas differ according to the water supply quantity, the distance of consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system,” she said in a statement today.

It was reported that the valve replacement works would cause a temporary shutdown of the Bukit Nanas and Wangsa Maju Water Treatment Plants that would result in a scheduled water disruption for 68 hours.

The status of water supply recovery will be updated from time to time through the official communication channels of Air Selangor, including its website www.airselangor.com, mobile application, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Consumers may also contact its call centre at 15300 for more information.

