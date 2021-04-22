KUALA LUMPUR – Over 2 million civil servants below Grade 56 rank will receive the RM500 Special Aidilfitri Aid on 6 May along with their May salary.

Besides that, staff under Contract of Service, Daily Part-time Officers and those appointed under MySTEP would also be able to enjoy the special financial aid.

Meanwhile, government retirees would receive RM250.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the aid is granted as an appreciation towards the sacrifices of the civil servants who shouldered the responsibility of providing services to the people, especially while the country is facing a challenging period.

It said, the announcement on the special aid is made earlier compared to the years before this as the government is concerned about helping them to make early preparations for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The government hopes that the Special Aid would lighten the financial burden of the civil servants and retirees and it would become a catalyst for them to continue providing service with full dedication,” said the PMO in a statement. -MalaysiaGazette