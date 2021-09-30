By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – Former expelled UMNO Supreme Council Member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam thanked the President of the party, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and its Supreme Council members for accepting him into the party again.

In a brief statement via the UMNO Facebook post this morning, Lokman expressed his gratitude after receiving the news from the Secretary-General of UMNO, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan last night.

“Alhamdullilah (Praise Allah), I have been contacted by Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, the Secretary-General of UMNO just now, telling me that the UMNO Supreme Council meeting tonight has decided to accept me back as a member of UMNO.

“I thank the President and the UMNO Supreme Council members. InsyaAllah (God willing), I will do my best to ensure UMNO wins in GE15.

“I thank everyone who prayed for me and gave me moral support all these while,” he said.

On 7 February last year, the UMNO Supreme Council sacked Lokman after he disclosed a voice recording of the UMNO President in a confidential meeting.

The then UMNO Information Chief, Datuk Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah reprimanded Lokman for exposing the party’s secret to the public and slammed him over his irresponsible action.

According to him, exposing the words of the President in a confidential meeting was seen as trying to manipulate various issues and the situation could raise concerns among the grassroots. -MalaysiaGazette

