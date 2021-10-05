ALOR SETAR: The spread of Covid-19 infections involving a leading hotel in Langkawi will not affect the tourism bubble pilot project implemented on the resort island since 16 September.

Kedah Menteri Besar (MB) Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said he was informed by the state’s Health Department that the cases involved locals in the hotel workers’ hostel area.

“The cases started to spread in the hostel area and these are not imported cases from foreign tourists but local cases which then spread at the workplace.

“This will not affect the tourism industry in Langkawi because we have taken appropriate action to protect the tourism bubble on the island,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

Earlier, Muhammad Sanusi received a courtesy call from Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid at the Kedah MB’s Office at Wisma Darul Aman, here.

On Monday, the media reported that a leading hotel in Langkawi had temporarily stopped operations after 59 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 as of Monday (Oct 4).

Kedah Health director Dr Othman Warijo said the hotel infection cases are referred to as the Dah Teluk Nibung workplace cluster. – BERNAMA

