KUALA LUMPUR – A hotel in Langkawi has been ordered to closed down after 50 of its staff were tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest development was announced by the Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar in a Twit today.

According to him, the automated contact tracing from MySejahtera has sent out 73 casual contact notifications to individuals who have checked in at the hotel.

“If you get a casual contact notification and show symptoms, get tested,” he twitted, without revealing the name of the hotel.

In a separate Twit, he said that this is what the new normal would look like. At the same time, he also said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will improve casual and close contact notifications and alert the people to watch out for symptoms of Covid-19.

The holiday island was opened to domestic tourists since 16 September as a pioneer travel bubble project whilst the country is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic. -MalaysiaGazette

