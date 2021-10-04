Langkawi travel bubble Hotel staff Covid-19 positive temporary closure travel bubble
Pengunjung bergambar kenangan bersama keluarga berlatar belakangkan replika burung helang yang merupakan mercu tanda Pulau Langkawi dan salah satu tarikan pulau peranginan tersebut sempena gelembung pelancongan Pulau Langkawi di Dataran Lang, Kedah. Foto HAZROL ZAINAL, 17 SEPTEMBER 2021.

KUALA LUMPUR – A hotel in Langkawi has been ordered to closed down after 50 of its staff were tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest development was announced by the Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar in a Twit today.

According to him, the automated contact tracing from MySejahtera has sent out 73 casual contact notifications to individuals who have checked in at the hotel.

“If you get a casual contact notification and show symptoms, get tested,” he twitted, without revealing the name of the hotel.

In a separate Twit, he said that this is what the new normal would look like. At the same time, he also said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will improve casual and close contact notifications and alert the people to watch out for symptoms of Covid-19.

The holiday island was opened to domestic tourists since 16 September as a pioneer travel bubble project whilst the country is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

High hopes for Langkawi – Nancy

Tourists must undergo Covid-19 screening 48 hours before departure

No more travel bubble if Langkawi pioneer project fails – Hishammuddin

Government allows targeted travel bubble beginning tomorrow

Artikel BerkaitanLagi artikel dari penulis

Tinggal Komen

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here