By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia is projected to reach 90 percent adult vaccination rate in a few more days.

Senior Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein said that as of yesterday, the adult vaccination rate has reached 88.74 percent.

“Our tagline in this is Reopening Safely, thus, we should not rush in making decision without an accurate objective… it must be based on data.

“If 90 percent has been set by everyone, we must ensure that the target is reached… let’s wait for the announcement from the Prime Minister later,” he said in a news conference today, when asked about the long awaited interstate travel announcement.

Hishammuddin said that the government has been very careful and take the responsibility of ensuring the targeted vaccination rate for the welfare of the people. The 90 percent vaccination rate was based on unarguable scientific research and consideration.

“Therefore, everything that we have done lately is based on data and scientific considerations.

“I am satisfied with our current journey in battling Covid-19. We pray and hope that the Covid-19 figures will not increase with the new relaxations, the pressure on the ICU wards will not increase and the people’s discipline towards the SOP compliance will not change,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

