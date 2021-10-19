By Malinda Abdul Malik

SEBERANG PERAI – A woman left a suicide note, stating that she would like to donate her organ to her family members before jumping off the 13th floor of Pangsapuri Hijau Indah, Mak Mandin today.

The 46-year-old victim was found dead with her head crushed on the ground floor of the apartment at about 7.00 am this morning.

A source told MalaysiaGazette that they received a call on the incident at around 7.30 am before a team was rushed to the location immediately.

Inspections found that the woman lived at the fifth floor of the apartment with her father and a sibling.

“The police found a pair of slippers, spectacles and a stool at the location, believed to be used by the woman to jump off from the 13th floor.

“Besides that, the police also found a note left behind by the woman in her bedroom, saying that she did not wish to live and she wanted to donate her organ to her family members after her death,” said the source today.

According to the source, further investigation found that the woman suffered from depression due to the loss of job since two years ago.

“Besides that, she also had to depend on anti-depressant, and she was still receiving treatment for her depression,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the Seberang Perai Utara District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Noorzainy Mohd Noor verified the incident when contacted by MalaysiaGazette. The case is classified as sudden death. -MalaysiaGazette

