By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – 5,726 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported today.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the current figure has shifted the cumulative cases in the country to 2,442,224.

Based on the number of daily cases today, 97 cases were under Category 3, 4 and 5, meanwhile, 5,629 cases were from Category 1 and 2.

There were 25 imported cases involving nine citizens and six non-citizens.

“5,711 cases were local infections involving 5,489 citizens (96.1 percent) and 222 non-citizens (3.9 percent),” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also said that 5,607 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease.

“This shifted the cumulative recoveries to 2,340,390 cases,” katanya.

At the same time, 598 cases required treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where 308 cases required respiratory support.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, seven new Covid-19 clusters have been identified by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Five were workplace clusters, one cluster each for community and higher education cluster,” he added. -MalaysiaGazette