By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – The recent increment of Covid-19 infection rate would not affect the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

The Chairman of National Recovery Council (MPN), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said, although the infection rate is going uptrend, the infection under the serious category did not show much increment.

According to him, the PPN would not be affected by the current changes in pandemic infection as most of the economic sectors are allowed to operate again.

“At the moment, yes, there is a sign of R Naught increment, showing an increase of cases, however, if we look into the breakdown of cases, they are mostly under Category 1 and 2. The increment of serious categories is not too big.

“At the moment, I don’t see any sign that it would affect the PPN as the industry and economic sectors have all reopened and we no longer restrict them. They may even open 24 hours. We haven’t seen huge impact, but the process of reopening the economy has begun,” he told the media during a Roundtable Meeting with the British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and National Recovery Dialogue today.

However, the former Prime Minister said that most sectors are facing financial constraints, causing them difficulties in continuing their operation.

“Although they are allowed to reopen, the industries that are badly affected during the pandemic find it difficult to restart their business. They need a lot of financial support and assistance, capital, moratorium assistance processes,” he added.

MPN, according to him, is always concerned about the current problems faced by the various sectors.

“We took in many opinions during the meeting chaired by me last week. This is not something easy,” he said.

For the record, the Covid-19 Rt value (effective reproduction number) nationwide has returned to 1.00 after three months. Six states including the Klang Valley has recorded Rt value of above 1.00. -MalaysiaGazette