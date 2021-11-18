By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – Outraged and disappointed with his search for a match on a dating website, a civil servant assaulted a female agent from the matchmaking company.

The incident happened in a lift at the woman’s office located at a business centre at Jalan 2, Chan Sow Lin, Cheras recently.

The Cheras District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said that on 16 November, at about 10.30 am, the suspect met the 34-year-old customer service officer of the matchmaking agency.

“The 35-year-old suspect brought the complainant into the lift to go downstairs, and he repeatedly hit the complainant on her head.

“The complainant suffered injuries on her head and sought treatment at the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

According to Muhammad Idzam, early investigation found that the incident was caused by a misunderstanding between the complainant and the suspect, who has paid RM2,500 to the complainant to look for a date from the website.

However, he could not get a match after six months and the suspect blamed the complainant for the failure and attacked the complainant.

“The police have identified the male suspect. He is a civil servant, believed to be involved in the video footage of assaulting a female in a lift that went viral in the social media since yesterday,” he said.

The case is investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and the police will be called to give his statement to assist in the investigation. -MalaysiaGazette