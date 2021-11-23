KUALA LUMPUR – 63 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, an increment of 262.5% from the day before with only 24 deaths.

The addition shifted the cumulative Covid-19 deaths in the country to 30,063 cases.

From that amount, 13 were Brought in Dead (BID), where the patients succumbed to the disease before they could seek treatment at the hospital. The BID death toll has risen to 6,077 cases.

According to the COVIDNOW website, Selangor recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths with 14 cases, followed by Johor (11) and Sabah (9).

Perak and Terengganu recorded seven deaths each; Kedah and Kuala Lumpur recorded four cases respectively; two cases each in Kelantan and Sarawak, meanwhile, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang recorded one case each.

No death was reported in Perlis, Penang, Labuan and Putrajaya.

The country recorded 4,885 Covid-19 cases yesterday, witnessing the Covid-19 tally in the country to increase to 2,591,486 cases. – MalaysiaGazette

