By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – Following the defeat of Perikatan Nasional (PN) during the Melaka state election, the coalition will seek a method to avoid three-corner fight in the future.

The Secretary-General of PN, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that the measure is needed to avoid more severe rift in the future.

“It is important for us to seek a mechanism to avoid clash (3 corner-fight) in the future.

“We will do a post-mortem to seek a specific and scientific solution to highlight to the leaders in the country,” said the Home Minister.

When asked about the post-mortem result of PN after losing the Melaka state election, Hamzah said that they will work with several groups and organisations to produce complete analysis on the state election.

“We had a first round of post-mortem discussion with our component parties in the recent Melaka state election and we found that there was an increment of support given to PN,” he added.

PN only managed to maintained two State Assembly Seats in the Melaka polls last week. Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan (PH) was badly defeated by merely securing five state assembly seats.

Barisan Nasional (BN) had a landslide win after winning 21 out of 28 state assembly seats in the 15th Melaka State Election. -MalaysiaGazette

